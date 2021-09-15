Lorde gives half of proceeds of reo Māori album to Manea Footprints of Kupe centre

This article is an excerpt taken from an article originally written by New Zealand Herald.

Kiwi pop star Lorde released a new te reo Māori version of her latest released album Solar Power, with half of the proceeds going to two charities.

One of those charities is a Northland trust working to bring the story of the explorer Kupe to life.

News of the donation came out of the blue for Te Hua Kawariki Trust, which operates the Manea Footprints of Kupe Centre in Ōpononi, in the south of the Hokianga.

As reported by the New Zealand Herald, Manea marketing manager Max Lloyd said so far no one knew why, or how, the centre had been singled out by the singer.

The first he knew was when Lorde tagged Manea in a Facebook post.

He had since contacted the star via Instagram to thank her and ask why she'd picked Manea.

''I'd like to think she heard about what we're doing here, in terms of promoting te reo and the story of Kupe, and chose us.'

"Both the EP and Māori Language Week aligned well with what the centre was trying to do every day," Lloyd said.

It would also be a financial boost for the centre which, like many tourism businesses, had been hard hit by border closures caused by Covid-19.

''So we're very grateful to receive a donation from anybody, let alone Lorde.''

Writing in response to Lorde's gesture, Te Hua O Kawariki trustee Kathrine Clarke thanked the star for her generosity, not just the donation but also for sharing the gift of waiata.

''The Trust is immensely proud to be associated with you and want to unreservedly acknowledge your hard work in the development of your EP Te Ao Marama. Words fall short of acknowledging the time you have taken to learn, translate and record these waiata.''

Clarke said the not-for-profit trust's goals were to help the language thrive, provide employment for local people and tell the first story of Aotearoa.