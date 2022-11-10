Loss and damage fund welcome but not enough, climate campaigners argue

Climate action groups are hailing the government financial package combating the impacts of loss and damage due to climate change as a ‘significant win’ for communities and Pacific Island states but are calling for more funding to address the crisis.

The government is dedicating $20 million towards climate funding to address loss and damage in developing countries. It says it will deliver on commitments to deal with the impacts of climate change that are not covered by funding for adaptation measures.

“Dedicated funding for loss and damage places Aotearoa New Zealand at the leading edge of wealthy countries who are supporting action to address loss and damage from climate change,” Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said. "It strongly signals our support for Pacific priorities."

The dedicated loss and damage funding is allocated from the scaled-up climate finance commitment made in October 2021. Support to deal with loss and damage was identified as a priority in Tuia te Waka a Kiwa, New Zealand’s international climate finance strategy announced in August.

'Not enough'

But the New Zealand Climate Action Network said reallocating previously announced funds wasn’t ‘good enough’ and said new funding was needed.

Pacific Islands Climate Action Network regional policy coordinator Lavetanalagi Seru said the government had sent a strong signal after decades of calls from communities living through an era of loss and damage caused by climate change.

“However, this funding announcement - similar to Scotland, Belgium, and Denmark - although welcomed and a step towards getting the process off the ground, is still only a drop in the ocean.”

ActionStation’s Climate Justice spokesperson, India Logan-Riley says with the New Zealand government ‘finally’ addressing the importance of loss and damage, she was now looking forward to Aotearoa pushing for other wealthy countries to support the Pacific nations and create a loss and damage facility within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

“Ambitiously increasing additional funding for loss and damage redress is also in alignment with the New Zealand’s government’s obligations to Te Tiriti o Waitangi. The Wai262 report found the government has a responsibility to protect mātauranga Māori. That must include protecting our living whakapapa relationships within a broader family of Pacific communities and knowledge systems.”

Working with Pacific partners

The idea of a centralised fund for international commitments to help address loss and damage is expected to be discussed at this week's COP27 summit in Egypt.

“International negotiations have in the past struck difficulties over calls for climate finance to deal with loss and damage, as some countries are concerned about what it means for liability and compensation. We are now among just a handful of countries to commit to this dedicated funding,” Mahuta said.

“While New Zealand is not opposed to this [centralised fund], we also support a wide range of funding arrangements to make best use of our contribution. We will work with our partners, in particular Pacific governments, to support areas they identify as priorities.”

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said that not only did wealthy countries like Aotearoa need to cut emissions but also they had to support communities cope with its impacts.

“For decades, countries most at risk from climate change, including communities in the Pacific, have called on developed nations to step up and provide support to minimise and address their loss and damage from climate change. These negotiations have been frustratingly slow, but now as one of only three countries to commit dedicated funding, New Zealand is taking a leading role to advance global action on loss and damage.”

Shaw leaves for Egypt on Friday to attend the COP27 summit.