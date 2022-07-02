Lost Tribe Aotearoa taking rangatahi back to their roots with new waiata

Whaingaroa-based roots band Lost Tribe Aotearoa have just released their new single and music video called Lost Generation 2.0 from their new EP Lost and Found.

Lead vocalist Jesse Biddle of Ngāti Tūwharetoa says the new single is for their rangatahi "and it's a song about trying to focus on being young and being grateful for what we have and getting out there into the natural environment and spending time with your whānau,” Biddle says.

“The song was written by me and my cousin Ben and we were sitting down on the shimmering shores of Lake Taupo and Helens Bay reminiscing about being kids and playing out on the whenua, swimming in the lake, spending time with each other, sharing kai with each other.”

Family connections

Biddle says the concept behind the music video was about whanaungatanga (family connections), which certainly happened on the day of filming.

“We got to introduce new cousins and new whanaunga (relations) to each other who had never met each other before but we're from the same place there. So it was beautiful.”

The task of working with the tamariki can become difficult at times but Biddle says the tamariki did really well and were just happy to be with all their relations.

“They loved being home, they loved meeting each other. We just had heaps of fun.”

"There are a few moments where the tamariki got a bit hōhā (bored), but just had to push through … they did really well and I'm very proud and very thankful for all the tamariki that were involved.”

Returning to the marae

In the music video, Lost Tribe Aotearoa returned back to the marae each member of the band belonged to in Ngāti Tūwharetoa - Waihi marae, Tokaanu marae, Hirangi marae and Korohe marae.

“Ngāti Hine, Korohe marae. That’s the last photo you see at the end with all us whānau, right in front of our whare tupuna. It was awesome to be at home.”

