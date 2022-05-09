Lost Tribe Aotearoa: Whānau finding each other after Covid

Lost Tribe Aotearoa, a Whaingaroa-based roots band, hailing from all over the Pacific, have released their first single, Shaka taken from their upcoming ep, Lost & Found.

Lost Tribe Aotearoa joined Te Ao Tapatahi to talk about their new release.

The group has been playing since 2017 with a passion for performing from early on.

“We would walk the beach and play songs for random people, so since the planning of that seed, we’ve always wanted to have a band together," Tux Severne said

The new waiata, Shaka, is a vibe song about peace,e love and unity and they got their inspiration from the surf town they live in.

The band is now working with Hāni Dread to translate songs into te reo Māori.

Jessie Biddle, another member of the band, said they were "excited to get the new single out there -we have a few gigs lined up for the near future”.

Severne said that as a group they were “keen to get back to playing our music and sharing it with everyone and getting back into the studio to write some more songs and being with the whānau in general. We haven’t been together since Covid-19”.