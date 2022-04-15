Louis Baker collaboration makes the heart flutter

Wellington-based singer-songwriter Louis Baker, nō Ngāpuhi, released his new waiata this week, featuring multi-platinum Auckland rapper, 'Kings', Nō Tuhoe, me Te Arawa.

Kapa-Kapa, is the second single from Baker and Kings' session, at the inaugural Apra Reo Māori Songhub at Waimārama Marae.

The first was Overdrive, which hit the number one spot on the Hot New Zealand Singles Chars, clocking more than 1.3 million Spotify streams to date. Te Ao Tapatahi caught up with Baker, and asked him about his songhub experience.

Baker said he and other musically talented people including Masey Rika, Matu Walters, Bec Runga, Brendan Haru, Te Kuru Dewes, Roy Nobel, Kingz and Seth Hapu came together for a songwriting wananga for a week. “We had such a good time, we were fully in mode.”

“it was a bit of a life-changer for me speaking Te Reo Māori, learning little bit by little bit and spending time on the marae amongst such love.”

The song Kapa-Kapa was a collaboration between Baker, Kingz, Dewes and Nobel. With the inspiration from a variety of songs on Spotify the team slowly pulled together the waiata. “At first it had a beautiful sound and then it had a beautiful meaning.”

Heading out of the Covid restrictions Baker says there aren’t any plans at this stage to perform at any gigs as he is finding himself in the studio and not really thinking about live performances but said he “will be definitely getting back out there”.