Louisa Wall mulls moko kauae to mark her exit from Parliament

Labour MP Louisa Wall's parliamentary career has come to an end today and, despite her achievements, she leaves under a cloud and critical of the way she was treated.

“Do I think they have handled my exit as well as could be, of course not. I can't hand on heart say that I'm happy about where and how I got to this place. In saying that, I have accepted it and I'm ready to move on and contribute,” she said.

She is still reeling from the way her former electorate of Manurewa was handed to newcomer Arena Williams by her own party.

“I've let Arena do her thing. We haven't worked together and I think she needs to forge her own pathway.”

Critical of the handling of the He Puapua report, which discusses possible ways to implement the UN Declaration on Rights of Indigenous People, which New Zealand signed up to under the last National government, Wall is certain there has been plenty of time to get the country on board.

“The biggest criticism is that we've had 10 years to take them with us,” she said.

New role

A newly created ambassadorial role for her will focus on a significant part of the declaration - giving voice to women and the rainbow community of the Pacific

“I'm going to be up against colonisation, how they subjugated us, how our tohunga were suppressed, which includes our gender and sexual identities, how being takatāpui has been suppressed.”

She's also considering taking up moko kauae this year to mark the milestone.

"And if I'm really honest, I've been thinking about it for my 50th birthday but I do think it is about reaching a position of acknowledgement."

Today she will deliver her valedictory speech to the House - and no doubt she'll have some cutting departing words for Labour.