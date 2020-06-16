Louisa Wall takes a number and stands in line

Ngāti Tūtemohuta descendant Louisa Wall says she has moved on after she had a legal fight with her own party.

She took legal action against the Labour party for nominating Arena Williams to replace her as Manurewa candidate.

However, a compromise was agreed upon. Williams would take the Manurewa candidacy and Wall would take a list role.

Now Wall says she has moved on and is focusing on winning the election.

"We have the policies and the people to deliver for our whānau," she says.

The 12-year parliamentary veteran says that she will continue to advocate for the LGBT community, and fight systemic racism.