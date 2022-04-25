Low case numbers continue, 10 deaths

The Ministry of Health has released the latest Covid-19 figures on Anzac Day, reporting 5,690 new cases and 10 Covid-19 related deaths.

Of the deaths, which include people who have died over the past three days, three were male and the rest were female. One person died in the Auckland region, including Counties Manukau, Hawkes Bay, Mid Central, Whanganui, Wairarapa, Canterbury, and Southern DHBs, and two people died in the Waikato DHB. One person was in their 40s, another in their 60s, two in their 70s, five in their 80s and one over the age of 90.

The death toll is now at 683, and the seven-day rolling average of reported deaths is 12. There were also 57 cases detected at the border.

Of the new cases, today's seven-day rolling average is at 8,355, compared to last Monday's average of 7,986. Of today's cases, there are 174 in Northland, 1,467 in the Auckland region, 361 in Waikato, 199 in Bay of Plenty, 95 in Lakes, 199 in Hawke's Bay, 234 in Mid Central, 75 in Whanganui, 139 in Taranaki, 56 in Tai Rāwhiti, 55 in Wairarapa, 348 in Capital and Coast, 148 in Hutt Valley, 177 in Nelson-Marlborough, 1,013 in Canterbury, 112 in South Canterbury, 766 in Southern and 70 in West Coast DHBs. Just two cases are of unknown location.

The active total number of cases is now at 58,458.

Hospitalisations are at 514 today. Of these, 43 are in Northland, 77 in Waitematā, 71 in Counties Manukau, 88 in Auckland, 34 in Waikato, 27 in Bay of Plenty, four in Lakes, two in Tairāwhiti, 11 in Hawke's Bay, eight in Taranaki, four in Whanganui, two in Mid Central, 13 in Hutt Valley, nine in Capital & Coast, five in Wairarapa, nine in Nelson-Marlborough, 68 in Canterbury, six in South Canterbury, one in West Coast and 32 in Southern hospitals.