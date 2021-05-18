Lower Hutt deputy mayor wants accuracy addressed for stone memorial

Lower Hutt deputy mayor Tui Lewis is driving a move to address the accuracy of a Lower Hutt war memorial commemorating a battle fought in 1846.

This Sunday marks 175 years since the battle of Boulcott's farm took place, and, in 1925, a large stone memorial was erected to acknowledge the British soldiers killed. The memorial has little reference to Māori and much of the history depicted is disputed.

Lewis says, “It’s missing the whole story of where Māori were in this battle; why they were there, why they were fighting, what the reason was for all this commotion that was going on,” she says.

The memorial commemorates eight British soldiers of the 58th and 99th regiments who were killed in action or died of wounds received during a Ngāti Hāua-te-rangi raid on the military post at Boulcott’s Farm on May 16, 1846. It also records the names of two colonial troops who were accidentally killed around this time.

However, the monument does not honour any Māori who were killed during the battle. Lewis says it is the right time to tell the whole story.

“The government is making a move to educate schools and bring Māori history to the forefront and tell a balanced story and that’s all I’m seeking here in Lower Hutt, that we tell our children a balanced story of this battle," she says.

“There is a lot of work to be done. It’s searching the families who had members that were there, their ancestors and where the casualties were. We need to know the whole story.”

She says there is a conversation to be had with the community to decide how to commemorate Māori who were lost in the battle.

“It’s their story what happened there. I don’t know if they want their name on a monument. Perhaps they would like a pou there or something different … something different in digital form to look into the future.”