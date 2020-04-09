Lowest number of cases found since the start of lockdown

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aotearoa has reached 1,239 after rising 29 overnight.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield today announced the new cases are made up of 23 confirmed cases and six probable cases.

There have been no additional deaths and 317 people have recovered from COVID-19. This is up 35 from yesterday.

“So today the number of recovered cases at 35 is higher than the number of new cases," says Dr Bloomfield.

A total of 14 people remain in hospital including four in intensive care located in North shore, Middlemore, Dunedin, and Wellington regional hospitals.

According to updated statistics by the Ministry of Health, there are 100 Māori people with COVID-19.

Dr Bloomfield says 41 percent of total cases have a direct link to overseas travel, 44 percent are a close contact of other confirmed cases and 2 percent are confirmed as community transmission.

“Thirteen percent are still under investigation," he says.

On average 3,547 tests are being processed per day. Yesterday 3,990 tests were completed.

Twelve clusters are still under investigation including the cluster in Matamata which now has 64 cases, the wedding in Bluff with 87 cases and Marist College in Auckland with 84.

Dr Bloomfield says the Ministry of Health is still focused on distributing flu vaccinations.

“We’ve now distributed over a delivered over a million doses flu vaccinations around the motu. They are in general practices, pharmacies and in District Health Boards. There are good supplies in every region.”

People are advised to call their GP to get vaccinated.