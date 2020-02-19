Luke McAlisters’ Japan team gets new coach

Manu Samoa Coach, Vaeluagaomatagi Steve Jackson has signed on as coach for Luke McCallisters’ rugby team in Japan.

The Shimizu Blue Sharks issued a statement on their website confirming the appointment.

It is unknown how this will affect Vaeluagaomatagis’ work with Manu Samoa and SRU.

According to the statement, Vaeluagaomatagi is honoured to have taken up this position.

About the Shimizu Blue Sharks

The Shimizu Blue Sharks are a professional rugby team playing in the Top Challenge League in Japan. They are named after their owner, Shimizu Corp. Luke McCalister left France last year to first-five for them in the 2019-2020 season that ended in January.