Luxon calls for Mahuta to be sacked

National is calling for Nanaia Mahuta to be relieved of the local government portfolio following the government's embarrassing backdown over water reforms this week.

Leader Christopher Luxon says Nanaia Mahuta has openly defied the cabinet rules ministers are bound by and shows Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has lost control of her ministers.

“The cabinet agreed on May 30 ‘that the [Water Services Entities] Bill should not entrench the privatisation provisions in the bill’. Despite ruling out entrenchment of any form or threshold, Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta openly defied the Prime Minister and forcefully backed the entrenchment clause in the House two weeks ago.

“In that speech, Ms Mahuta led the charge for the government, claiming a ‘moral obligation’ of those opposed to privatisation to support entrenchment of the provision. Labour then unanimously voted for it," Luxon says.

The cabinet had previously agreed to amend the Water Services Bill to add an entrenchment provision that would prevent the privatisation of water. Mahuta wrote to other political parties seeking their support for a 75 per cent entrenchment threshold.

When it became clear there wasn't widespread support for the proposal, the cabinet then agreed the Bill should not entrench the privatisation provisions.

Cabinet Rules Manual

Despite that, all Labour MPs, including ministers, went on to vote for a Green Party amendment to the Bill and agreed to entrench a provision to keep water assets in public ownership - therefore meaning any attempt to privatise the infrastructure would require a supermajority in the House.

The Cabinet Manual, the rule book that governs ministers' behaviour says ministers, unless in coalition parties, must support decisions made by the cabinet, regardless of personal views on the matter, or even if they were at the meeting or not. Luxon says Mahuta has clearly breached that rule.

“Three Waters is a debacle. Not only is the government confiscating assets from community ownership but, in an effort to rush it through urgency, the responsible minister tried to sneak in unconstitutional and undemocratic entrenchment provisions against Cabinet guidelines.

“For a minister to openly defy a cabinet decision, shows that the Prime Minister has lost control of her cabinet.

“It’s time for Jacinda Ardern to show some leadership, hold Ms Mahuta accountable, and sack her," he said.