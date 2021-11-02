Made redundant and changing career due to Covid-19

Mere Rewi Leauga, of Ngāti Kahungunu, worked as a flight attendant before Covid-19 struck, while Ruth Langi, of Tongan and Samoan descent, operated her own events company.

But like many people, their jobs disappeared in the global pandemic.

Leauga says that, after being made redundant, she had to think quickly about what she might do for work, and her brother, who is a computer expert, recommended she join the tech industry.

“So I jumped on the waka two weeks after being made redundant,” she says.

Langi says it was an easy decision for her to go into tech, joining PwC's tech division.

“I couldn't just sit idle. So it was an easy industry in terms of being able to certify in a short time to be able to upskill into the tech sector.”

Langi has worked in the travel industry for 27 years, 16 of those as the owner of a company that organises tech events for Pasifika and Māori women, owing to a lack of representation in the field.

“In tech, the average salary is a lot higher than some of the other industries.”

Langi says her transferrable skills and family members who work in the tech industry aided her shift into the field.

“It was an easier transition for me to get into that space knowing that I had other people that inspired me to also get into it.”

Leauga thinks the most important thing she's learned is to keep an open mind and a beginner's attitude, both of which she believes are important in the tech business.

“It's all about retraining and upskilling and learning, probably just to have that open mindset.”

Langi notes Microsoft is now working on a programme to recruit 10,000 women into the computer business over the next 12 years.

“I'm a big advocate of trying to get more Māori and Pasifika into that tech space as well. So those are some of the things that I'm really hoping to bring.”

ka into that tech space as well. So those are some of the things that I'm really hoping to bring.”