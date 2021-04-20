Magic beats Mystics as Bassett era begins

The Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic have secured a victory in the first round of the ANZ Premiership 2021 season last night, and their new star import had a big role to play.

A fantastic start to the season for the Waikato Bay of Plenty Magic who overpowered the Northern Mystics 64-60 in Auckland tonight. Full match report: bit.ly/3ai7Hwz 📷 Michael Bradley Photography Posted by ANZ Premiership on Monday, April 19, 2021

C-Bass and teammates get the win!

Australian netball star Caitlin Bassett made the hop across the ditch to play in Aotearoa's premier netball competition as the Magic's goal shooter, helping her new teammates to a 64-60 victory over the Northern Mystics.

As the score suggests, the match was close. 'C-Bass' scored half the team's points, with 36 out of 41 goals made, one assist and eight rebounds.

Caitlin and co.\ perform some magic on the court. Credit source: Youtube/ANZ Premiership

Counterpart/goalkeeper Sulu Fitzpatrick tried to do as much to disrupt Caitlin's game, getting just five deflections and one intercept to help her Mystics but the Australian Diamonds veteran's height and reach proved too much.

Meanwhile, Magic's goal defence Erena Mikaere certainly helped her side to stop the Mystic scoring with five deflections of her own, partnering with fellow defender Temalisi Fakahokotau to shut down the Mystics' Grace Nweke's attempts at scoring crucial goals for her side.

Erena Mikaere puts a stop the Mystics' goals. Credit source: Instagram/wbopmagic

The other two games of the first round saw the Southern Steel crush the talked-up favourites of the competition, the Mainland Tactix 54-36 while Te Wānanga o Raukawa Pulse lost by four goals to the Robinhood Northern Stars, 53-57.

The next three games, to be played over April 24 and April 25 have the Mystics against the Steel, the Northern Stars facing the Tactix and the Magic to clash with the Pulse.