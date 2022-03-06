Magic's 'resilient attitude' will help season

Erena Mikaere with Waikato-Bay of Plenty Magic captain Samantha Winders. Source / Te Ao Toa

The Magic netball team know they have to improve this year in the ANZ netball competition. Erena Mikaere catches up with her team as they fight to rise to the top of the league.

Magic captain and Silver Fern, Samantha Winders, told Te Ao Toa preseason training has been "hectic" for the team.

"It's been hectic I think is a good word for it. We've had so much going on but I'm just really proud of how the girls have got through it - and survived and kept on fighting no matter what is going on around us," Winders says.

"And I think that resilient attitude is going to help us through the season."

Winders says "yes" the Magic, which finished bottom of the table last year, will do better this year.

"I mean the only way is up," she said. "If we do worse, we can't do worse. That's the maths there."