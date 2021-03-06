Magnitude 6.1 earthquake strikes off the coast of Te Araroa

Photo / File

A magnitude 6.1 earthquake struck early Saturday afternoon off the coast of Te Araroa and has been followed by more than half a dozen weaker shakes since then.

GeoNet said the 'moderate' earthquake which struck at 1.16 pm was centred 140 km east of Te Araroa at a depth of 33 km. It said the quake may have been felt in a number of places, including Gisborne, Matawai, Ōpōtiki, Ruatōria, Te Araroa, Te Kaha and Tokomaru.

"Gisborne. That was a good one, felt like it last for a full minute of strong but gentle rocking," one person posted on social media.

GeoNet has said there is a high likelihood of further earthquakes in the next 30 days.