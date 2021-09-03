Mahuru Māori to follow Maramataka Māori

Mahuru Māori will undergo a rebirth of sorts this year, with the kaupapa being run under the Māori calendar - Maramataka Māori.

Mahuru Māori is the brainchild of Reo Māori and Tikanga Māori exponent Paraone Gloyne. The original aim was to speak Te Reo Māori for the entire month of September, but this year, that has been slightly changed to allow people to choose the length of time in which they speak Te Reo.

This year, following conversations with Maramataka Māori expert Dr Rangi Mātāmua, Mahuru Māori will start a week late - according to the Gregorian calendar.

"Rangi and I have long talked about recalibrating Mahuru Māori to the Maramataka Māori," Gloyne says.

"So Mahuru Māori will begin on September 7 to coincide with the Whiro moon and finish on the Mutuwhenua moon on October 6."

Living room language

With the entire country either in lockdown Alert level 3 or 4, this has brought some new challenges for those participating in Mahuru Māori this year. But Gloyne isn't too worried about those challenges.

"It won't be necessarily an impediment to Mahuru Māori. Some people will prefer doing Mahuru Māori in the comfort of their living rooms."

"Regardless of the current circumstances that we find ourselves in, my advice to those who are thinking about doing Mahuru Māori is to let your loved ones know that you are doing Mahuru Māori so that they can offer support"

Now with Mahuru Māori being aligned with Maramataka Māori, Paraone says Mahuru Māori becomes much more than just about the language.

"Mahuru Māori is a doorway not only to the language but to all things Māori. Three years ago, there were people who were anxious about speaking Te Reo but they now come on in leaps and bounds"