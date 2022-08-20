Mahuta announces Tonga to receive $8m for climate action projects

Credit: Nanaia Mahuta / Facebook

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced Tonga will receive $8 million from New Zealand for climate action projects during a visit to Nukuʿalofa on Friday.

"We are committed to supporting indigenous-led climate projects and working with communities in ways that recognise their history, culture and expertise," said Mahuta, who announced Aotearoa's new international climate finance strategy, Tuia te Waka a Kiwa, while visiting Tonga.

The strategy outlines how New Zealand's $1.3 billion commitment, made last year, to climate action will be spent. At the time, Climate Change Minister James Shaw said at least half of that money would go to the Pacific.

“This is how Aotearoa New Zealand can have a Pacific focus, as well as a global impact," said Mahuta.

Precisely how Tonga chooses to apply the climate change fund will be up to it, she said.

"This will be directed to Tonga's own priorities."

Similar climate change funds have been provided to Samoa ($15 million), Fiji ($10 million) and Niue ($500,000).