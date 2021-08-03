Mahuta gives further vaccine doses to Fiji as it battles Covid-19

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta says the government is giving further support to Fiji, by way of funding for support for nursing staff and 100,000 doses of vaccines.

Mahuta says, "New Zealand has funded 100,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine directly from the Spanish government to meet Fiji’s immediate vaccine requirements. The vaccines will arrive in Fiji later today.

“AstraZeneca is Fiji’s vaccine of choice and these doses will further support the excellent work Fiji is doing in vaccinating its population.”

New Zealand had already committed to providing up to 500,000 vaccine doses to support Fiji's rollout. About 25% of Fiji's population is now 25% fully vaccinated, with 82% already receiving their first dose.

New Zealand will also fund the recruitment of 190 Fiji graduate nurses, for a three-month period, to provide surge capacity across the health system including at Fiji’s isolation facilities.

“The recruitment of these nurses not only supports Fiji’s response in the short term but also contributes to the long-term resilience of the health sector,” Mahuta said.

“We remain in close contact with the government of Fiji and civil society partners to support further requests."