Mail delays after Covid-19 case at NZ Post

A temporary member of the NZ Post processing team working at the Auckland Operations Centre in Highbrook, Auckland, has returned a positive Covid-19 test.

NZ Post chief operating officer Brendon Main says the latest medical advice indicates that the transferral of Covid-19 through mail and parcels is low risk but he says there will be some mail delays due to increased safety measures.

“Our Temp team member works on the afternoon shift at our processing centre and was last at work on Monday. They have not attended work since they became sick and they were not suffering from any symptoms at the time,” Main says.

“We are working with the Ministry of Health to immediately contact those who are considered close contacts, and any person who worked on the same shift nearby this case is in isolation and will be tested. We are also using CCTV footage to identify any other person who may have come into contact with this case.”

Deep cleaning

Main says NZ Post is also working with the ministry on control measures as a precaution to protect staff safety and wellbeing on site, including deep cleaning, which occurred on Thursday night.

The increased safety measures mean there will be some delays on parcels. “We encourage customers to check our website for updates on any delays.”

“The safety of our people and our communities is of the utmost importance to us. We are currently seeking confirmation but the latest medical advice indicates that the transferal of Covid-19 through mail and parcels is low risk.

“Covid-19 is largely transmitted by respiratory droplets, and there is not good evidence that surface transmission is occurring in operational environments such as ours where physical distancing, use of face masks, hygiene, safety procedures and environmental factors are in place.”

NZ Post has also restarted contactless delivery to avoid the need for physical contact between couriers and customers to help further prevent any spread of Covid-19.