Maioha reo Māori songwriting finalists named for 2022

The remaining finalists for this year's Apra songwriting awards have been revealed, including the Maioha Award, which recognises contemporary Māori music and songwriters who shape their craft in te reo Māori.

Some of New Zealand’s finest songwriters and composers have been shortlisted for four prestigious awards to be presented at the 2022 Apra Silver Scroll Awards | Kaitito Kaiaka: the Apra Maioha Award, SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha, APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award, and Best Original Music in a Series Award.

2022 APRA Maioha Award finalists

E Hine Ē by Em-Haley Walker, performed by TE KAAHU

Em-Haley Walker AKA Theia (Waikato-Tainui, Ngāti Tīpa) has made the shortlist for her waiata E Hine Ē. This was the second single to emerge from reo Māori project TE KAAHU and is the second track on debut album Te Kaahu O Rangi. E Hine Ē was written and produced by Walker and aims to elevate the beautiful wāhine in people's lives.

Rangatira/Owner written and performed by Ria Hall, translated by Teraania Ormsby (published by LOOP Publishing Limited/Kobalt Music Publishing)

Award-winning bilingual songwriter, performer and composer Ria Hall (Ngāi Te Rangi, Ngāti Ranginui, Te Whānau ā Apanui, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Tuwharetoa) has been selected as a finalist for her waiata Rangatira, a translated version of political anthem Owner. Hall's soulful melodies are strong against beat-driven reggae and unapologetic about the difference between Western and indigenous worldviews.

Te Iho written by Aja Ropata, Byllie-Jean Zeta, Chris Wethey, performed by AJA & Byllie-Jean

R&B waiata Te Iho makes the shortlist written by Aja Ropata (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Toa Rangatira, Ngāti Porou and Ngāti Raukawa), Byllie-Jean (Ngāti Pahauwera, Ngāti Whatuiapiti, Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga), and Christchurch-based songwriter/producer Chris Wethey. Te Iho praises the essence of powerful wāhine Māori, using poetic language to express the importance of women.

2022 SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha finalists

The SOUNZ Contemporary Award | Te Tohu Auaha is New Zealand’s premier composition award, celebrating excellence in contemporary composition

More full of flames and voices by Neville Hall

Neville Hall, a second-time finalist for the SOUNZ Contemporary Award, has been nominated for his work More full of flames and voices, a trio for clarinet, accordion and cello. Neville Hall says it was written for the excellent young Slovenian ensemble Trio Tempestoso. "It was composed in 2021, immediately after I finished work on my orchestral composition So flamed in the air, which was a finalist in last year’s SOUNZ Contemporary Award, so it’s not surprising that the two works share certain characteristics, despite the difference in the scale of the instrumental resources.”

Manaaki by Phil Brownlee, Liane Taikao (Ariana Tikao)

Wellington-based Philip Brownlee (Te Atiawa, Ngāti Mutunga, Ngāti Toa Rangatira) and Ariana Tikao (Kāi Tahu) are first-time finalists as composing collaborators for the SOUNZ Contemporary Award, and have been nominated for their work Manaaki for taonga puoro and string quartet. Brownlee says, “It’s a work that’s really open to creative input from its performers – we’re grateful to Horomona Horo for his role in the process, and really looking forward to seeing how the work develops in future performances.”

Catalogue by Reuben Jelleyman

Reuben Jelleyman (finalist for the 2015 and 2021 SOUNZ Contemporary Award) has been nominated for his orchestral work Catalogue. Jelleyman says the work was written for the ensemble Multilatérale to complete his masters at the Paris Conservatory. "The piece is quite a chaotic collision of my musical explorations during my studies, and yet, it’s hardly the conclusion to anything. It’s more of an explosive start: There are things in the piece that are a little out of control and struggling to find their place. For me, that’s quite exciting.”

2022 APRA Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award | Tohu Pūmanawa finalists

Dana Lund and Horomona Horo for Whina

Dana Lund sees her second Apra Best Original Music in a Feature Film Award | Tohu Pūmanawa nomination, alongside Horo Horomona (Ngā Puhi, Ngāti Porou, Taranaki) for their work on Whina, a retelling of the legacy of Dame Whina Cooper. Lund’s string-heavy score envelops the viewer in moments of deep emotion, while seeding a sense of unnerve for what is to come. Recognised internationally for his knowledge of ancient Māori instruments, Horomona weaves taonga puoro into the compelling score of Whina.

Karl Steven for The Justice of Bunny King

Karl Steven is no stranger to the Tohu Pūmanawa, having won the award in 2021, 2019, 2017 and 2016. This year, he returns for his work on The Justice of Bunny King. Bunny King is a mother of two, a rough-cut diamond with a sketchy past. While battling the system to reunite with her children, a confrontation leads her to take her niece Tonyah under her wing.

Conrad Wedde, Samuel Scott, Luke Buda (Moniker) for Night Raiders

Moniker AKA New Zealand-based film and television composers Samuel Flynn Scott, Lukasz Buda, and Conrad Wedde are finalists in both screen categories this year. Their compositional work on dystopian film Night Raiders and popular horror comedy series Wellington Paranormal highlights their distinctive sound. Moniker is a trio of accomplished musicians and composers whose range includes everything from orchestral compositions through to eclectic synth tracks and ripping refrains on the guitar.

2022 APRA Best Original Music in a Series Award | Tohu Paerangi finalists

Conrad Wedde, Samuel Scott, Luke Buda (Moniker) for Wellington Paranormal

for Jonathan Crayford, Joel Tashkoff, Troy Kingi, Stephen Atutolu for The Panthers

Jonathan Crayford, Joel Tashkoff (choicevaughan), Troy Kingi (Te Arawa, Ngāpuhi and Te Whānau-ā-Apanui) (P. Smith) and Stephen Atutolu (Diggy Dupé) are finalists for their mahi on The Panthers, a gripping mini-series recounting the work of the Polynesian Panthers amidst the controversial dawn raids. “The series was always intended to have a powerful musical element,” say The Panther’s creators Tom Hern and Nua Finau.

Claire Cowan for One Lane Bridge

Rounding out the finalists for Best Original Music in a Series Award is the renowned Claire Cowan. With a raft of recognition already under her belt, Cowan's latest nomination solidifies her as a front runner of composition in Aotearoa. Cowan’s work is in One Lane Bridge, a series that follows a young Māori detective through a spiritual awakening while working on an investigation.

All awards, including the prestigious Silver Scrolls, will be presented at Spark Arena in Auckland on Tuesday 18 October.