Major power outage hits five Auckland suburbs

Vector power outage map. Source/Vector

Vector has confirmed a major power outage affecting Newmarket, Remuera, Grafton, Epsom and Parnell in Auckland.

The power cut happened around 1:30pm on Sunday causing havoc at Westfield Newmarket shopping mall.

Vector responded at the time saying, "A crew is onsite with another in transit. At this stage, we are not able to confirm the cause."

Vector is responding to a power outage affecting parts of suburbs in central Auckland including Newmarket and Remuera. A crew is onsite with another in transit. At this stage we are not able to confirm the cause.https://t.co/1sn0XRyUbq — Vector Ltd (@Vectorltd) July 12, 2020

In an update, the power company said "the majority of customers had their power restored by 2.10pm" and added that it was "working to restore the remaining customers safely and as quickly as possible."

Vector has since said that the outage originated in Epsom, "An overhead fault in Epsom earlier caused our protection systems to trip, and power to go off for customers in parts of Newmarket, Epsom, Remuera, Grafton and Parnell. Power was restored to most customers within 20 minutes with the remainder back on before 3pm."