‘Major success’ - Pio Terei hails Māori blood drive turnout

"I’m just a singer with a guitar but Māui used a fishhook from his grandmother's jaw-bone. If that isn’t organ donation, then what is?"

That from singer, comedian and TV host Pio Terei today, who said a blood drive organised by his son’s charity, Trust Teina, was a "major success" in recruiting Māori and Pasifika donors.

‘Trust Teina’ was set up by Pio’s 17-year-old son, Teina, who died from acute myeloid leukaemia in 2017.

The Waikato blood drive processed some 85 people. "These numbers may not sound big but to NZ Blood they are huge," Terei told Te Ao Māori News. "It went off, even in the rain."

The Māori Television host praised his son Teina for the ‘biggest contribution from Maori ever."

"He’s driving this," Terei said.

Blood and bone marrow donors

Fifty of the weekend’s participants were first-time donors. Terei says, importantly, 16 people registered as bone marrow donors.

Healthy transplants are crucial to restore bone marrow in those who have undertaken radio and chemotherapy.

While the global bone marrow registry is in the several millions, there is between just 6,000 and 10,000 donors for Māori and Pasifika.

Pio said past blood drives may not have been conducive to Māori. Trust Teina worked with Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and NZ Blood for the weekend’s event.

"We couldn’t do it without the New Zealand Blood Services and the wānanga sitting around the table. We created an environment based on good information where people felt physically and culturally safe. There was good kai, there was music, there was laughter. We made it more Māori and Māori turned up," Terei said.

Caretakers of tikanga

Terei (who himself donated) weighed in on the notion blood is tapu saying "I really respect that notion and we need to have caretakers of tikanga."

Terei says the charity’s board will meet to discuss additional drives across the motu on Thursday.

"Ōtautahi have been singing out for one, Rotorua has been singing out for one and the far north has been singing out for one. We hope to do four a year," Terei said.

Terei noted whānau can donate "throughout the year", adding the charity would continue to create a "warm, positive space" for people of all ethnicities, to become donors.