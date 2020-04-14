Major supermarkets to help struggling whānau - 7.30am Newsbreak

- There are 15 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, four of those are probable cases. Another person has died from the virus, he was a man in his 80s from Rosewood Rest home in Christchurch.

The total number of cases is now 1349 - 15 people are in hospital, five are in UCU and one is in a critical condition. 546 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far. A new update is expected later today.

- Māori figures for total confirmed and probable cases for COVID-19 remain low, well below our total population rate of 16.5%. So why are so few Māori, comparative to other ethnicities, contracting this virus?

- The benefits of closing the gateway to the Far North are now being realised three weeks after Ngāti Kurī and Te Aupōuri installed checkpoints in an effort to keep the deadly virus out of their communities.

- Foodstuffs' brands - New World, Pak'n Save, Four Square, Gilmours and Trents - have committed to donating more than $1 million to help New Zealanders who are facing tough times due to the impact of Coronavirus.