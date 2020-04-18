Majority of Covid-19 Māori response package 'fully committed' to Māori communities

The majority of the government's $56 million Covid-19 Māori response package has been fully committed to Māori communities, Minister Peeni Henare says.

The package aimed at assisting Māori was announced shortly before the country went into lockdown.

“Our first priority is to support our people as they stay home to break the chain of transmission of the virus and save lives. That’s why the majority of the Māori response package, $45 million [of the $56 million], went to support Whānau Ora and a tailored health response for our communities during lockdown," Henare says, who is Associate Health Minister and Minister for Whānau Ora.

He says the Ministry of Health worked closely with Tumu Whakarae (DHB Māori General Managers) to identify strong providers in the Māori health network who could support the COVID-19 response.

Henare says the response has included:

* 132 Māori health providers that focus on outreach and testing have received funding boosts;

* 79 Community Based Assessment Centres (for Covid-19 swabbing) have been set up in communities;

* Whānau Ora agencies have delivered over 86,000 care and hygiene packages, with 40,000 more on their way;

* Nearly 40,000 flu jabs have been provided to Māori, across DHBs, providers and pharmacies; and

* A social media campaign to provide public health and social sector support has reached 350,000.