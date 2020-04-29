Maketū checkpoint offers alternatives for Level 3 travellers

Alert Level 3 is now seeing some people ignoring the restrictions, Maketū checkpoint has had several people driving-off.

Being an area with vulnerable residents, their community checkpoint volunteers have worked collaboratively with local police and welcome their assistance.

Maketū checkpoint operator Wiremu Edmunds says traffic flow has increased and some people are treating Level 3 as Level 2-1.

He explains that those who have been asked turned around are provided with alternatives.

Edmunds says, "For an example, if someone wants to come and bring their dog for a walk, we've sent them to another area where they can safely walk their dog, where they're safe and also our old people here and our children are not sharing that same space or same beach with them."

To date, Maketū still has zero COVID-19 cases.

