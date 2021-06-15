Making Aotearoa safe - first hui on countering terrorism post-mosque massacre

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today opened the country's first hui on countering terrorism and violent extremism in Christchurch, saying the two-day event was the first in what will be annual hui.

Titled He Whenua Taurikura, 'a country at peace', the event delivers on one of the recommendations from the report of the Royal Commission of Inquiry into the terrorist attack on Christchurch masjidain in March 2019.

"He Whenua Taurikura aims to look at how it can contribute to making Aotearoa more inclusive and safe," Ardern said.

“This inaugural hui brings together community, civil society, academia, the private sector and government to listen, share and learn - both knowledge and experiences.

“I am heartened by the number of people who have given their time to contribute to the event, and share their experiences and expertise.”

Countering violent extremism

The annual hui would promote public conversation, understanding, and research on radicalisation, Ardern said.

Terrorism Response Minister Andrew Little said the hui would help develop options for the National Centre of Excellence, which will focus on generating research and public discussion to prevent and counter violent extremism, understand diversity and promote social cohesion.

“Our goal is for New Zealand to be a safe country where everyone feels they belong, where all cultures and human rights are valued and celebrated, and where everyone can participate and contribute," he said.

“This hui builds on the progress we have made since the March 15 attack and will be an important annual event to help counter terrorism and violent extremism,” Little said.