Making the switch to teach te reo Māori instead of computing 

Nā Phoenix Manley-Green | Te Ia Ka Oho.

Misty Harrison from Whanganui began her career as a teacher by instructing adults in the use of computers. And now she’s pursuing her passion of teaching te reo Māori.

The 35-year-old of Ngāti Tuera and Ngāti Hinearo descent says it is now time to give back to the communities that inspired her journey into teaching.

“I was lucky to go to two kōhanga reo some days with Aunty Hine at Mangawhero kōhanga reo. And other days with my Aunty Milly at Parikino kōhanga reo,” Harrison says.

“My mum encouraged and inspired me to become a teacher, with a joint dream of re-opening Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Parikino together after it was closed down in 2005,” she says.

Harrison and her younger sisters attended Parikino School, where their late aunt, Hine Stanley, had established the total immersion te reo Māori Class.

“This was the beginning of Parikino School becoming Te Kura Kaupapa Māori o Parikino over 30 years ago,” says Harrison.

She continues to succeed in the teaching profession where she is currently the head teacher at Tipu Te Reo Māori.

Harrison began teaching te reo Māori at Te Kura o Kokohuia after working as a computer technician from the age of 18-years-old.

She describes how she enjoys imparting knowledge about te ao Māori to all generations who are ready to begin and enhance their expertise.

“I am most inspired by our kaumatua who seek out opportunities to learn te reo Māori. They really highlight the value and importance of our language,” says Harrison.

“For people wanting to learn te reo Māori kia kaha, kia māia, kia manawanui,” she says.