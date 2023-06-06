Male connected to Kaikohe death arrested

Northland Police have provided an update on the Kaikohe homicide investigation into the death of Linda Woods that happened last Thursday.

A 52-year-old male was taken into custody without incident after police carried out a search warrant at a nearby property. Police charged him with manslaughter, burglary and aggravated assault.

He will appear at the Kaikohe District Court on Wednesday.

Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston of the Northland says police are not seeking anyone else in relation, but have a large amount of inquiry work to continue with over the coming days.

“I would like to thank the community for their cooperation throughout this investigation, particularly those who contacted the team to provide information.”

Johnston says police know that the community will have many questions about the person taken into custody.

“While there are now a number of aspects we are unable to comment on, what we can say is that we are pleased to have brought a resolution for Linda’s whānau.

“Her death was a tragedy, and we know that this has been felt deeply throughout the community.

“We hope this arrest will bring some comfort to both Linda’s family and to the wider community in Kaikohe.

“However, as this matter is now before the court, Police are unable to provide further information at this time.”

Linda Woods, 71, died on Thursday night at the Taraire St home she shared with members of her whānau. Police were called to the address after reports of an intruder was found inside the house.