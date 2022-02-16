Mallard faces no confidence vote, as Minister questions removal tactics

Labour cabinet minister Peeni Henare says he doesn’t "fully" agree with the Speaker of the House’s tactics to remove protestors occupying the grounds outside the houses of parliament.

Speaking to Te Ao Māori News, Henare says ultimately the Speaker has full authority over the parliamentary buildings and the grounds that surround them. But, after speaking with some people at the protest, Henare said actions such as blasting music from the balcony hadn’t achieved its objective.

“Ko ngā mahi hei kaupare i wā rātou kōrero me ō rātou mahi, ka kore e tāea i runga i ngā mahi i oti i a te Pika o te whare.” “They say what they’re protesting against won’t be stopped by the actions of the Speaker.”

Earlier today, National lodged a motion of no confidence in Speaker Trevor Mallard, describing his behaviour as "childish, provocative and embarrassing", and "counterproductive to resolving the situation and done without the support of the New Zealand Police.”

House shadow leader Chris Bishop said in a statement, “actions like crowd-sourcing songs for a Spotify playlist to play to protesters and turning on the sprinklers have made people wonder what on earth Mr Mallard was doing.

“You can disagree with people without disrespecting them, and Mr Mallard’s petulant behaviour has only inflamed an already tense situation.”

The motion will be added to the parliamentary order paper tomorrow, with a majority needed for it to pass.

Met protest leaders

ACT leader David Seymour became one of the first MP to publically declare he has met with protestors today, with a local business owner, Alistair Boyce, who has had to shut his pub down because of the protests.

"Yesterday Alistair got in touch with me and said: 'I think the situation is changing. I think the worst elements of this protest are being removed, I think that it has become possible to work with it and I believe that it is time for some dialogue'."

Seymour said he answered Alistair's request and met several people representing the emergent leadership of the protest at his pub outside the back of the Backbencher. "I did this because I believe it is time for a mature de-escalation of this situation,” Seymour says.

But his meeting has been condemned by both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Christopher Luxon.

“No, I don't think it was a responsible thing to do. For a party that purports to be a champion of law and order, or indeed businesses, to meet with those who are obstructing Wellingtonians from going about their everyday lives, bullying and harassing people who are trying to go to school or work,” Ardern said.

Luxon says National would not be engaging with the protestors. “As I’ve said before, it's a group that’s impinging on others' freedoms. I respect people's right to protest but they need to be able to do that within the law."