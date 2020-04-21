Mamas Donuts prepare to feed the motu next week

Mamas Donuts is one of the many Māori eateries that have been affected by the level four lockdown. Co-owner of the newest branch of Mamas Donuts in Botany, Raella Kahuroa (Ngāti Kahungunu) are excited to get their shop back up and running next week. But things may not go back to the way that they expected when they opened earlier this year.

Mamas Donuts Botany opened in January, only to close in March. Donut Mama Raella Kahuroa asks the question that is on everyone’s mind.

“We are not alone in this boat. A lot of small businesses like ourselves ask these really serious questions. What is our business gonna look like post COVID?” Kahuroa says.

The Donut Mamas are excited to reopen their doors, to make up for lost time. As well as catching with workmates and colleagues, the Mamas are looking at how to make their work environment COVID-19 friendly.

“We are looking at having work bubbles. So that you're gonna always work with the same people, because we often had shifts. So people would come in on different days. So we are gonna be doing things a little bit differently this time around to ensure the safety of our staff.

Raella Kahuroa says that her team has been grateful for the help from the government as their business. Kahuroas’ manager has kept her appraised of the situation.

“Our manager who has different insights than myself with the staff says a lot of them have been grateful to have pay coming in. So that's been providing some reassurance and knowing that they will have work to come back to.”

The Donut Mamas will start providing a contactless service. This means that donut lovers will be able to order, pickup, or get their goods safely. Kahuroa is expecting that her customers will welcome her return to business.

“We already moved to having a delivery system before the shutdown. So we will be emphasising that as well as allowing contactless pickups.

“We think there will be little rush when we first get open, because everyone will be so relieved to eat food that's not their own. Then after that we are just gonna have to see what reality looks like for us.”

Donut Mamas across the motu will be back to their normal Thursday, Friday, Saturday hours next week.