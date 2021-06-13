Man in 70s suffers serious assault in Hastings; Public help track alleged offender

Police have thanked members of the public who came to the assistance of an elderly man after a serious assault in Hastings on Sunday morning.

The man in his 70s was assaulted in the King Street-Heretaunga Street area about 11am.

"Members of the public called emergency services and assisted the victim, providing first aid until an ambulance arrived," police said.

The man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

"Members of the public also followed the alleged offender and assisted police in locating him nearby. As a result, a 27-year-old man was quickly arrested."

He will appear in the Hastings District Court on Monday facing three assault charges stemming from the incident.