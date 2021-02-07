Man arrested after firearms incident in West Auckland

A man has been arrested by police following a firearms incident in West Auckland.

Police were called to West Coast Road in Massey at 10:44pm on Saturday night following reports of an altercation.

Information received reported one of those involved to be in possession of a firearm, with two shots allegedly fired into the air.

No injuries were reported.

Just after 4am Sunday, police said the eagle helicopter tracked a vehicle alleged to be involved in the incident to an address on Don Buck Road, Massey.

Police said there is no ongoing risk to the community.

In an update Sunday afternoon, police said a 38-year-old man has been charged following the firearms incident.

He is charged with one count of threatens to kill, and a number of firearms offences.

A 34-year-old man who had been sought by police was also located during this incident and taken into custody.

He has been charged with aggravated robbery, following a robbery at a restaurant on the Coatesville-Riverhead Highway in Riverhead on 31 January.

Both men will appear in Waitakere District Court on Monday.