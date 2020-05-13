Man arrested, assault in Takānini

A man has been arrested after an assault in the South Auckland suburb of Takānini overnight.

Police were called to a Manuroa Road address just after 11.30pm last night following reports of several gunshots being fired.

A male was found with serious injuries lying in the street. Police believe the man's injuries are consistent with an assault and he was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

The man arrested was found at another address nearby, and a firearm was recovered from that address.

A scene examination was carried out at the address today.