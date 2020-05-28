Man arrested in Ōtāhuhu, witnesses hear gunshots

Locals in Ōtāhuhu, Auckland were left shaken this morning after witnessing a man being arrested by police near Toby’s Seafood on Great South Rd.

A police spokesperson said officers carried out an arrest of a person in Ōtāhuhu this morning who had an active warrant to arrest.

Bystanders told Te Ao they heard gunshots and saw a man being arrested by police outside Repco at around 9am.

Police said the person arrested has been taken into custody and they are receiving treatment for a dog bite sustained during the arrest.

Police have confirmed the dog bite was by a police dog but say there were no shots fired during the arrest.