Man arrested over online video threatening to kill Māori

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in relation to an online video threatening to kill Māori and target marae, according to NZ Police.

it comes after Te Pāti Māori made a complaint, along with other complaints made by others, to police to investigate the matter further.

The man was arrested in Tauranga this afternoon and charged with making an objectionable publication.

Police say he is expected to appear in the Tauranga District Court on Thursday, June 10.

As the matter is now before the court, police say they won't comment further.