Man charged following Eastern Bay of Plenty homicide

A homicide enquiry has been launched following the death of a man who was critically injured in a Christmas Eve assault in the Eastern Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were called to a property in Nukuhou, near Waimana, about 5pm following a disorder incident.

Three men were transported to hospital, two with serious injuries and one with critical injuries.

The critically injured man, aged in his 40s, died of his injuries on Boxing Day.

"A 35-year-old man has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear in Whakatāne District Court on 20 January," police said in a statement.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 105 and quote file number 201224/5429.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.