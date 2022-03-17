Man in court following Tāneatua homicide

A man is appearing in Whakatāne District Court today charged with the murder of a 57-year-old man in Tāneatua last month.
The 28-year-old accused was previously charged with aggravated robbery in relation to an incident in the Eastern Bay of Plenty town on the same day, Monday 14 February.
The 57-year-old victim, Meihana Mason, died in Waikato Hospital on Tuesday 15 February, the day after he was assaulted in his Cobham Street home, police said in a statement.
Immediately following this incident, a man in his 60s was assaulted outside a bakery on Tūhoe Street, before a man in his 40s was assaulted and had his motorbike stolen on Morrison Street.
Police said four people are facing charges relating to events in Tāneatua:
- The 28-year-old man in court today charged with murder, who also faces a charge of aggravated robbery and assault.
- A 25-year-old man charged with aggravated robbery.
- A second 25-year-old man charged with aggravated robbery and assault.
- A 47-year-old woman charged with perverting the course of justice.