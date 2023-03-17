Man in critical condition after being shot by police

A man is in critical condition in hospital having been shot by police, after allegedly pulling a gun on an officer.

Police were called to a Henderson Valley Road petrol station at 10am today, responding to reports the mid-20s man shot a cash in transit van.

While nobody was injured in the original encounter, Waitematā District Commander Superintendent Naila Hassan says the man reappeared minutes later and pointed a gun at a responding officer.

"He was seen acting erratically and firing on multiple occasions at police staff. The offender has done this with absolutely zero regard for the safety of the public or the police staff." Hassan told a media briefing.

Hassan says the man may have also fired at members of the public, before heading to the Henderson Police Station and waving a gun around outside the buidling.

"The man exited his vehicle holding a firearm" Hassan said.

"He was warned to drop his weapon but continued brandishing it, ignoring warnings, and was shot."

One police officer suffered minor injuries taking evasive action Hassan said.

"What unfolded today was an inexcusable act of violence towards police staff and members of the public,"

"It is incredibly fortunate that no police officers or members of the public have suffered serious injuries." the Superintendent added.

The man is now in hospital in critical condition after undergoing surgery.

"Gun crime is definitely out there across New Zealand," Hassan said, although she expressed confidence that police were working to address it.

Hassan said Friday's incident reminded police and locals of the killing of Constable Matt Hunt who was shot dead in 2020 in West Auckland, during a routine traffic stop.

"I've spoken to those officers involved [in today's incident], they're doing okay," Hassan said.Police patrols will be stepped up in the area.

Hassan said the individual is known to police and is faceing drug and violence charges. She said he acted extremely erratically.

Several crime scenes in West Auckland are being looked at in connection with the case.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority has been advised, in accordance with police protocol.