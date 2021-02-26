Man dies after police shooting in Papatoetoe

A man has died after being shot by police following an incident in Papatoetoe last night.

At 5.47pm police were called to a house after a shot was fired through the window of a neighbouring home.

A member of the public called police and said they could see a man with a firearm.

Police, including Armed Offenders Squad members and the Eagle helicopter, headed for the Avis Avenue home.

Police say they continued to make attempts to negotiate with the man to resolve the matter but the man came out of the house holding a shotgun. He was then shot by Police.

He was immediately taken to Middlemore Hospital for surgery, where he later died.

The man’s name will be released once formal identification has been completed and all next-of-kin have been informed.

Counties Manukau District Commander Superintendent Jill Rogers says serious incidents like this are really upsetting for all involved.

"As we've said before, this really is a worst-case scenario for our staff who unfortunately were put into a position last night where they have had to use lethal force to ensure not only their safety but the safety of the wider community.”

“We now also have a family who have lost a loved one and so we will do what we can to ensure they are well supported along with Victim Support,” Rogers says.

An investigation into the shooting is now underway.