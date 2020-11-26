Man dies after receiving treatment for injuries from Whakaari eruption

A 64-year-old man has died as a result of injuries suffered from the Whakaari eruption, bringing the official number of people deceased from the tragedy to 22.

Police said in a statement today Horst Westenfelder died on July 2 at a hospital overseas.

“Mr Westenfelder died due to medical complications while receiving treatment for injuries he received on Whakaari/White Island,” police said.

In a statement, the man’s wife, Angelika Westenfelder, described his death as an irreplaceable loss for her family, his friends and for herself.

“Our lives have changed! It is unbelievable, how many months my joyful, sensible and strong husband “Horsti”, was fighting for his life and I am thankful to everyone who was thinking of us and helping us during that very hard time," she said.

“In loving memory of a full and exciting life. I will always miss you.”

Police say the family has requested privacy as they are still coming to terms with the death of their much-loved husband, father and grandfather.