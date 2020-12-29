Man dies at Auckland managed isolation facility

Photo / Millennium Hotels

A 63-year-old man has died at the Grand Millennium managed isolation facility in Auckland. The Ministry of Health says the man's death is unlikely to be Covid-19-related.

Managed Isolation and Quarantine confirmed the man who arrived from the Pacific died on Monday.

The Ministry of Health said the man's death is unlikely to be Covid-19-related as he was symptom-free and came from a country with no community transmission.

The NZ Herald says police said the sudden death appeared to be related to a medical event.