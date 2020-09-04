Man dies of Covid-19, part of Auckland cluster

A man in his 50s has died of Covid-19 today.

The Ministry of Health says he was part of the Auckland cluster and was being cared for at Middlemore Hospital.

"He was admitted to Middlemore as an inpatient via ED from quarantine and then cared for in the ICU. His family was regularly updated, the hospital facilitated contact using virtual technologies and his wife and son were able to visit him, using full PPE," the ministry said in a statement.

The man's wife has expressed the family’s gratitude to Middlemore Hospital staff for their care and compassion.

Challenging virus

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says, "I acknowledge the anxiety New Zealanders may be feeling about today’s news, both in the wider community and also for the family and whanau grieving over this death."

He says although the health system has done and will continue to do everything it can to prevent Covid-19 related-deaths, it can be a challenging virus to treat and for some people to recover from.



"Today's news reinforces the importance of our shared vigilance against Covid-19, the very serious consequences the virus can carry with it, and the measures we all need to take to stop the spread, break any chain of transmission and prevent deaths."



This means the number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand is now 23. The country’s Alert Level settings will stay the same and be reviewed on Monday 14 September.

Counties Manukau Health has acknowledged this, the DHB’s first Covid-19 related death with the following mihi; Kua riromai teetahi ika pounamu o te wao nui a Taane. E tangi ana, haaere, whakangaro atu ra, ki te Kaakaarauri oki oki.