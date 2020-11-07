Man found unconscious on train tracks near Auckland's busiest station

A man has been found lying unconscious on train tracks near Auckland's busiest transport centre, police report. 

At about 9.45pm Friday night police said they received a report a man was lying unconscious on train tracks near the entrance to the Britomart train station tunnel.


Trains were stopped and the power to the overhead lines turned off so emergency services could safely enter the area and provide first aid to the man.



Police said the man was transported to Auckland Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Initial inquiries indicate he received an electric shock while trying to cross the tracks.

