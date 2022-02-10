Man of God remembered for his continued support of Māori

Respected Catholic priest Father Peter Michael Ryan, known to Māori as Pā Mikaere, has died, aged 93. Pa Mikaere, who was born in Port Sunlight, England was ordained in 1953 at Olympia Hall, London moved to Aotearoa in January 1954.



For almost 70 years Pā Mikaere committed himself to working with Māori communities in Waitāruke, Panguru, Rotorua, Kirikiriroa, and at Auckland's Hato Petera, Renall Street, Te Ūnga Waka. His passion to learn te reo Māori and gain proficiency led him to write many books, Perhaps his most well-known is his Dictionary of Modern Māori - 648 pages, first published in 1995 and reprinted several times since.

One of his most prominent roles was assisting in the visit of then pope-now-saint John Paul II to Aotearoa New Zealand in 1986.

Geremy Hema, the spokesperson for Te Ūnga Waka said, "Pā Mikaere showed great passion for all faiths, not just his own. He expressed this by attending many faith gatherings like Ringatū events, Rātana celebrations, and many other events of God over the years. He will be remembered as someone who would travel the country to support everyone."