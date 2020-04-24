Man in his 60s dies of COVID-19, total death toll 17

A man in his 60s has died of COVID-19, bringing the total number of deaths linked to the infection in New Zealand to 17.

Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay says the man was a resident of Rosewood Rest Home and Hospital in Christchurch.

“He is the second resident of the hospital level wing of Rosewood to pass away. This man had underlining health conditions and was considered a probable case of COVID-19 based on his exposure history and clinical symptoms," says Dr McElnay.

The man is the tenth person from the Rosewood cluster to pass away.

“This illustrates once again the impact that this disease has on vulnerable people. Every person we lose to COVID-19 is a tragedy with family and friends left without their loved one and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

The total number of cases in New Zealand is 1,456, after five more cases were reported overnight.

Dr McElnay says the news cases include two new confirmed cases and three probable cases.

“One is linked to overseas travel, three are linked to existing clusters and one is still under investigation, but it’s possibly linked to overseas travel.”

According to the Ministry of Health, there are 124 Māori people with COVID-19 and 68 Pacific people. However, those numbers may increase once the figures are updated later today.

There are 1,095 reported cases of COVID-19 that have recovered, up by 30 from yesterday.

A total of eight people remain in hospital and one person is in intensive care at Middlemore Hospital.

There are 16 clusters of cases and one cases have been linked to those clusters.

Yesterday, a record of 6,961 tests were completed and 108,238 tests have been processed in total.

Information on all cases will be posted at the Ministry of Health website.