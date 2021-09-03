Man shot dead by police after supermarket attack leaves many people injured

WARNING: The following video has content and language that some people may find disturbing. Credit Source: Facebook

As reported by Stuff, a man has been shot dead by police after he entered an Auckland supermarket and injured multiple people.

Emergency services were called to the incident at Countdown, LynnMall, New Lynn, around 3pm on Friday afternoon.

Police said the man was located by officers and was shot. He died at the scene.

Several other shoppers are understood to have suffered life-threatening injuries in horrific scenes at a West Auckland supermarket this afternoon.

The New Zealand Herald has been told at least one person suffered a stab wound, while Newstalk ZB understands two people have been shot.

Four people have been taken to Auckland City Hospital's emergency department. It is understood the patients are all status 1 - which is in an immediately life-threatening condition.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is being briefed on the incident.

A spokesman from Kiwi Property, which owns Lynn Mall, said it had been advised of an incident at the Countdown on Thursday afternoon.

“The matter is now in the hands of the police, and we'll continue to provide them with our full assistance,” he said.

Great North Rd in New Lynn has been cordoned off. A tweet from Auckland transport stated more cordons were likely.

POLICE INCIDENT — 3:05PM

Due to a police incident, Great North Rd in New Lynn is now CLOSED between Veronica St and Memorial Dr - further cordons are likely in this area. Follow directions of emergency services on-site and avoid the area if possible. ^MF pic.twitter.com/DWKSsQT0z8 — Auckland Transport Travel Alerts (@AT_TravelAlerts) September 3, 2021

Chemist Warehouse staff, near the supermarket, were advised by officers to stay at the back.

Police said the incident was still unfolding, and they would provide further information when they could.