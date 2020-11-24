Mana whenua vs whakapapa?

Some Whangārei hapū. are furious over what they say are claims by Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua to their whenua.

"We seek clarity from Te Runanga o Ngati Whatua on how they claim for the purposes of Treaty settlement the rohe of Whangarei from Mount Manaia to Whatitiri," Huhana Lyndon, spokesperson for the affected hapū of Whangārei, says

"Manaia titiro ki Whatitiri, Whatitiri titiro ki Tutamoe, Tutamoe titiro ki Maunganui. This is the basis by which all of Ngāti Whātua Ki Kaipara claims originate."

However, according to Tame Te Rangi of Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Whātua, "this is an overreaction by the affected hapū of Whangārei, and Ngāti Whātua has long-standing connections to the region."

A hui of Whangarei claimants and hapu members was hosted on November 12 at Whangarei Terenga Paraoa Marae to review a letter outlining Te Runanga o Ngati Whatua plans to sign a Treaty settlement in May 2021, which includes Whangarei.

Te Runanga o Ngati Whatua has within its agreement in principle the right to buy land-banked properties in Ruakaka.

Patuharakeke spokesperson Gilbert Paki says: "Our whakapapa is diverse. However, as Patuharakeke, we will make decisions on our Te Tiriti negotiations pathway and we do not consent to Te Runanga o Ngati Whatua claims in our tribal rohe,"