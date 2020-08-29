Managed isolation fees waived for almost all travellers requesting special exemption

The government has approved almost all the requests it has received to waive the managed isolation fees for travellers arriving in NZ seeking special exemption, according to figures obtained by Stuff.

Stuff reports that 85 of the 87 waiver applications received by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment since the government introduced the fees earlier this month have been approved under special circumstances or financial hardship.

The fees of $3,100 for the first person in a room, plus $950 for each additional adult and $475 for child sharing the room were introduced on 11 August.