Manawatū companies help local hapū support Māori families during lockdown

Te Reureu and Ngāti Kauwhata are working in conjunction with major companies in the Manawatū region to meet the needs of their people. While life outside of alert level 4 is still uncertain, Dennis Emery, chairperson of Ngā Kaitiaki o Ngāti Kauwhata, and his team will continue to prepare for the unknown.

This is a time in history that marks a new era for the nation.

"These are extraordinary circumstances and nobody has ever had to go into it as we are currently in now," Ngā Kaitiaki o Ngāti Kauwhata chairperson Dennis Emery says.

Questions are being asked as to what the new New Zealand will look like.

"Aotearoa will look different as a result of Covid. We're already seeing examples of that and changes of our tikanga around the tangihanga policy," he says.

"What will we look like coming out of Covid-19? The one thing we are very sure in our iwi plan is that we want to put our people in a better, stronger, footing than they were before we went in."

Where there is major loss for some, there are opportunities.

"Small businesses will never survive this and they will never start again but there's an opportunity for us to be able to find something else," Emery says.

AFFCO is one of the major companies in the Manawatū who have come on board to help local hapū support Māori families during this lockdown.

"AFFCO will look to support Ngāti Kauwhata with the food distribution programme," the company says in a statement provided to Te Ao.

"This programme will deliver weekly food packs during the lockdown period and afterwards as resources allow."



Bruce Smith, of Ngāti Pikiahu-Waewae, says, "We are pleased that they have decided to support us. As the saying goes, 'With their basket and with our basket our people will survive.'"

But the support has come in from near and far.

"There are many support systems in this community but there is also Tūwharetoa, who have provided food vouchers, Raukawa, Whānau Ora, Te Tihi, as well as Te Hokowhitu," he says.

Emery says, "We want not only for our people to have survived and survived well but we then want them to thrive. We want them to be able to grow."

Families in need are encouraged to seek support.